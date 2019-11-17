Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $80.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPH. TheStreet lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $87,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,252.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $169,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,684.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,537 shares of company stock worth $6,999,921. 30.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 39,774 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 172,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,272. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

