Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Trading Up 7.7%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, approximately 475,541 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 780,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPE. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 532.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,025 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 126,291 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 288,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 379,973 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.