Amy Woods Brinkley Sells 1,588 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $166,898.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amy Woods Brinkley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carter's alerts:

On Friday, August 30th, Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,298 shares of Carter’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $119,948.18.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $104.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $111.12.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $943.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.09 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley set a $118.00 price target on shares of Carter’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 8.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.