Analysts Anticipate Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) will announce $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.46. Eaton posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Vertical Group lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Vertical Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Eaton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.79. 1,530,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,801. Eaton has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $92.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,988 shares of company stock worth $7,359,428. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.