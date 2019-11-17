Analysts Anticipate Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Post $1.68 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.81. Gilead Sciences reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $7.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Bank of America began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.87.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,773,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,733. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $313,670.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $359,410.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,494.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,288 shares of company stock worth $1,108,682 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

