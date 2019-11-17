Analysts Issue Forecasts for Laredo Petroleum Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Williams Capital set a $4.50 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.55.

NYSE LPI opened at $2.39 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $569.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

