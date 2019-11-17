Analysts Set Expectations for Ping Identity Holding Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ping Identity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

