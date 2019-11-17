Analysts Set Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) PT at $76.59

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.24.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 255,436 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $24,013,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Biddlecombe sold 316 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $25,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,102,941 shares of company stock worth $101,503,627. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,329,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,143,530,000 after buying an additional 182,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $953,060,000 after buying an additional 824,805 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Garmin by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,442,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,121,000 after buying an additional 69,443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Garmin by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,344,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,854,000 after buying an additional 853,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Garmin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,098,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.65. The stock had a trading volume of 939,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $59.98 and a fifty-two week high of $97.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.22.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $934.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

