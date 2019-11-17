Analysts Set Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Price Target at $74.00

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEOG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Neogen from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:NEOG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.94. The stock had a trading volume of 157,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,378. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.10. Neogen has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $101.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Neogen’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Neogen will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 15,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $1,075,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,266,939.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,334 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $1,614,029.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 232,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,800,087.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,069 shares of company stock worth $10,331,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

