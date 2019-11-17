Analysts Set Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT at $36.07

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on shares of Nutanix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price target on shares of Nutanix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $523,783.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,699.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 5,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $156,306.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,497.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,951 shares of company stock worth $933,541 in the last three months. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 122.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Nutanix by 10.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Nutanix by 39.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Nutanix by 8,992.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $1,925,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.40. 5,102,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,328. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.09. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 50.25% and a negative return on equity of 172.43%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

