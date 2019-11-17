Analyzing U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) & First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and First Commonwealth Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Bancorp 26.54% 15.39% 1.51% First Commonwealth Financial 26.01% 10.76% 1.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Bancorp $25.78 billion 3.58 $7.10 billion $4.10 14.41 First Commonwealth Financial $380.89 million 3.67 $107.50 million $1.10 12.92

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Commonwealth Financial. First Commonwealth Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. U.S. Bancorp pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.5% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for U.S. Bancorp and First Commonwealth Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Bancorp 3 9 3 0 2.00 First Commonwealth Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $56.79, indicating a potential downside of 3.90%. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.60%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than U.S. Bancorp.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats First Commonwealth Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It also provides ancillary services comprising capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. The company offers its products and services through operating a network of 3,018 banking offices principally operating in the Midwest and West regions of the United States, as well as through online services and over mobile devices. It also operates a network of 4,681 ATMs. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. It also offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. As of March 4, 2019, the company operated 137 community banking offices in western and central Pennsylvania, as well as northeastern, central, and southwestern Ohio. It also leases 3 mortgage loan production offices and 3 corporate loan production offices, as well as operates a network of 150 automated teller machines. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

