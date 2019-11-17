ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

AHCHY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.33. 9,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,659. ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60.

About ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement, commodity clinker, and aggregates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company primarily offers cement and commodity clinker under the CONCH brand. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

