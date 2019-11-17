Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report sales of $31.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.20 million and the lowest is $30.20 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $18.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $117.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.30 million to $119.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $155.50 million, with estimates ranging from $145.80 million to $164.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $34.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.36 million.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,675 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,665,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,145. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $662.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.95.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

