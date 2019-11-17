Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,680,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 55,780,000 shares. Approximately 20.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $104,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,626.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Kagan sold 22,965,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $149,734,649.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,848,998 shares of company stock worth $169,901,689 in the last ninety days. 7.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AM. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $107,841,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $40,222,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $26,865,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $12,309,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AM shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut Antero Midstream from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Shares of AM stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.35. 4,836,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,721,271. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 544.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.03%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 372.73%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

