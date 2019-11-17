Antonio Martino Acquires 3,000 Shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Stock

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) CFO Antonio Martino acquired 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $15.10 on Friday.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

