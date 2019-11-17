Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Apache reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

APA has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Apache in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apache in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Apache from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apache from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Apache by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Apache by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Apache by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Apache by 564.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.91. 3,633,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,928,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Apache has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $38.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

