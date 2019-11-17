Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Short Interest Update

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,380,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 9,280,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:ARI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,442. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 50.29 and a current ratio of 50.29. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.60. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $85.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 63.86% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Salvati sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 29,111 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 99.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 355,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 15.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 625,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 81,770 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 8.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

