Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous dividend of $0.42.

Shares of APO opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $44.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $159,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 46.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APO. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.