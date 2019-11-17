Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AINV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Tuesday. They set a sector perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NASDAQ:AINV traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $16.41. 408,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,833. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $70.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 99.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

