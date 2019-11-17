AppCoins (APPC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $137,769.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $137,769.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, BiteBTC, Binance and IDEX. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00236353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.56 or 0.01448602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034122 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00141666 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins’ genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, HitBTC, Binance, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

