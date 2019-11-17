AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Short Interest Update

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APPF shares. DA Davidson cut AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

AppFolio stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $109.89.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.08 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 14.44%. AppFolio’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 15,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $1,493,060.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $482,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,543. 42.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,838,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 32.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

