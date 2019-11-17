Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,422 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 7.0% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 25.4% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2,245.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $112,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Apple by 64.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $295.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.54.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,528,088.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,158 shares of company stock worth $97,019,630. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $265.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,166.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $265.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

