ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €18.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €18.50 ($21.51) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie set a €16.10 ($18.72) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €19.63 ($22.83).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($35.77).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

