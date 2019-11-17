Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Update

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,720,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 11,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $106,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADM. ValuEngine raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

ADM traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.87. 2,863,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,444. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $47.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

