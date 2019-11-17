Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 690.75 ($9.03).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 533 ($6.96) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 529 ($6.91) in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 475 ($6.21) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 500.80 ($6.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.50, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 469.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 699.62. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of GBX 371.10 ($4.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,563.40 ($20.43). The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.15.

In related news, insider Najeeb Al Humaidhi sold 961,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($13.07), for a total transaction of £9,615,500 ($12,564,353.85).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

