Atheios (ATH) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last week, Atheios has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Atheios has a total market cap of $10,663.00 and $12.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.