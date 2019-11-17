Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Short Interest Update

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $25.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.60). Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $648.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAWW. BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price target on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $474,955. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $30,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,617,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147,627 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 401,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 134,520 shares during the period. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 118,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 80,962 shares during the period.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

