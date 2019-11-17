Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “
BCEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital started coverage on Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.93.
Shares of BCEL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 44,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,566. Atreca has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,661,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.
About Atreca
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
