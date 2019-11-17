Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

BCEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital started coverage on Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.93.

Shares of BCEL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 44,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,566. Atreca has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,661,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

