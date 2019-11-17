Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.57.

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,248,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,880. Avantor has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Avantor’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,006,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,354,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,611,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,589,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,672,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

