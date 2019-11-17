AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AVX by 8.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,994,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,506,000 after buying an additional 491,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AVX by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,676,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after purchasing an additional 454,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AVX by 25.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,988,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,006,000 after purchasing an additional 403,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AVX by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,527 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AVX by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,054,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 265,208 shares during the period. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AVX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of AVX opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.20. AVX has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $377.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.90 million. AVX had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 9.69%. AVX’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AVX will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. AVX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

