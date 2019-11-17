Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.42, but opened at $28.96. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 40,889 shares.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $123,500.00. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 12.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $828.34 million and a PE ratio of -5.77.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.14). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 1,530.43%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 555.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

