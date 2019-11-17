Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 199.54% and a negative net margin of 390.43%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million.

Shares of AYTU stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 4.63. Aytu Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

Several research firms have commented on AYTU. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Aytu Bioscience from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Aytu Bioscience in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

About Aytu Bioscience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

