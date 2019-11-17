Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Baidu from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.56 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baidu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Baidu to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.10.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,829,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,974. Baidu has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.79 and its 200-day moving average is $114.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2,061.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.