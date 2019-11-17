Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $6.92. 2,593,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,435. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1,065.1% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 314,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 287,587 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 20.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 111,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 18,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 17.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

