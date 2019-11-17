Banco Santander S.A. Buys New Position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap by 38.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap by 400.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.84.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 698,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $10,022,412.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,977,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,251,255.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 70,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,141,826.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,583,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,790.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,645,114 shares of company stock valued at $40,872,717 over the last 90 days.

SNAP opened at $13.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.10. Snap Inc has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

