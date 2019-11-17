Banco Santander S.A. Buys Shares of 1,538 PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 74,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,277,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $150.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $154.75.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $147.50 to $155.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.20.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.38 per share, for a total transaction of $124,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 17,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $2,314,704.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,633,042.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,032 shares of company stock valued at $25,199,775 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

