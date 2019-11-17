Bank of America Downgrades Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) to Neutral

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Neon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. 141,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,550. Neon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Neon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Neon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Neon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 37,755 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

