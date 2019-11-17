Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baozun by 1,808.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,431,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,811 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in shares of Baozun by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 2,151,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,802 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,711,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Baozun by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Baozun by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,452,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BZUN shares. BidaskClub lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Baozun in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.20 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Baozun from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Shares of BZUN opened at $44.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24. Baozun Inc has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.21). Baozun had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

