Barclays Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €35.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DRI. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Macquarie set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1&1 Drillisch has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €35.01 ($40.71).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

ETR DRI traded up €0.26 ($0.30) during trading on Thursday, hitting €24.20 ($28.14). 791,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a 12-month high of €47.14 ($54.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of €27.36 and a 200-day moving average of €28.06.

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.