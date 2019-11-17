Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price (down previously from GBX 207 ($2.70)) on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 191.18 ($2.50).

VOD stock traded down GBX 4.98 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 154.60 ($2.02). The stock had a trading volume of 217,345,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion and a PE ratio of -5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 160.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 144.75. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 171.78 ($2.24).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.28%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

