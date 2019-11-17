Barclays Reaffirms Sell Rating for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Barclays reiterated their sell rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MRK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.24.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,096,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,033,594. The firm has a market cap of $215.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day moving average of $83.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $87.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after buying an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,222,000 after buying an additional 2,843,458 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,381,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,075,000 after buying an additional 2,576,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,661,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,809,000 after buying an additional 1,972,587 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

