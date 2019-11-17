BB&T Securities LLC Invests $103,000 in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ)

BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 215.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 115,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 764.0% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 137,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 607,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 871,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEQ stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $8.02.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Profile

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

