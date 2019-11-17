BB&T Securities LLC Invests $157,000 in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 99.4% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Gabelli upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

