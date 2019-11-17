BB&T Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Antero Resources by 116.1% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Antero Resources by 48.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AR stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Antero Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $721.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.19). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie raised Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Antero Resources from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

