BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 125,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,428,000 after buying an additional 16,002 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.5% in the third quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 75,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $3,777,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WM shares. Raymond James set a $127.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

NYSE WM opened at $112.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $957,468.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $559,391.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,935,598 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

