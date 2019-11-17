BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys New Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hologic by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,197,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,026,308,000 after buying an additional 116,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,609,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after buying an additional 95,737 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Hologic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,825,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,048,000 after buying an additional 300,090 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 72,308.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,730,000 after buying an additional 5,297,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hologic by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,043,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,129,000 after buying an additional 114,554 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $52.19.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.54 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $381,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

