BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys Shares of 3,630 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,064,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,035,924,000 after acquiring an additional 744,690 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,812.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 719,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,485,000 after acquiring an additional 682,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 192.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,436,000 after acquiring an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 497.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 769,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,320,000 after acquiring an additional 640,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,651,000 after acquiring an additional 597,926 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 21,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,358,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 24,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,406 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,830 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ETR opened at $116.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $82.06 and a 1 year high of $122.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.92.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. Entergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.89%.

Several research firms have commented on ETR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

