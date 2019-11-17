BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $410,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rick Spann bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.07 per share, for a total transaction of $72,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,404.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 37,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,004 shares of company stock worth $641,458 and sold 80,418 shares worth $6,414,851. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $67.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average is $74.79.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

