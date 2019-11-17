BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Invests $501,000 in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 24.8% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 305.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $123.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.72. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. SunTrust Banks set a $133.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

