BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Makes New $459,000 Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 70,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA opened at $90.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $91.54.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $429,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,689.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $1,486,751.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,716,566.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,166 shares of company stock worth $12,763,243. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.64.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

